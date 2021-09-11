An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a man accused of pushing a woman to hide a large amount of Fentanyl within herself during a Monday traffic stop.
The Comanche County District Court issued an arrest warrant Friday for James Lee Simpson, 29, of Lawton, for a felony allegation of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanor allegations of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer, records indicate. Due to five prior felony convictions, he faces up to 35 years in prison for the felony count.
Investigators watching a place for drug activity saw Simpson get into the passenger side of a vehicle and believed he had an active arrest warrant, according to the affidavit. The vehicle was pulled over soon after.
A police officers stated he could see the driver, a woman, and Simpson moving around in the front seat. He contacted the pair. The officer said Simpson provided another name when asked for identification.
A K9 officer was brought to the vehicle to conduct an open-air sniff for narcotics and made a positive alert, the affidavit states. Simpson was taken to a police unit and the woman was seen adjusting the waistband of her pants.
Police found a black container in the backseat with marijuana inside. According to the affidavit, Simpson said he had a medical marijuana card but didn’t provide it.
The woman told investigators Simpson had just sold some pills to someone at an apartment complex shortly before the traffic stop. As they were being pulled over, she said he told her to put the baggie of pills inside herself.
Investigators later said the pills contained 7.82 grams of Fentanyl in 64 Roxy M-30 pills as well as 65 grams of marijuana was recovered.
Simpson has a prior felony conviction in Oklahoma County from April 2012 for second-degree burglary, as well as Comanche County convictions: November 2010, second-degree burglary; April 2013 for attempted first-degree burglary; and from September 2014, two counts of second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Simpson’s cash warrant bond was set at $50,000.