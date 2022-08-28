DENVER — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs.
As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
That’s troubling local businesses around the reservoirs that count on angler traffic that might not return for several years while Colorado Parks and Wildlife rebuilds the fisheries.
“This will not just devastate Julesburg’s economy, this could devastate the county’s economy,” said Michelle Stang, the executive director of Sedgwick County Economic Development.
The emergency public fish salvages started last week at Queens and this week at Jumbo, with anglers at both impoundments able to catch as many fish as they want, without limits on size or restrictions on lures or flies.
CPW will rebuild the fisheries “when adequate waters return,” according to a statement announcing the salvage.
Typically, CPW suspends bag and size limits when crews need to repair or maintain reservoir infrastructure and dams. (Earlier this month the agency dropped limits on fish at Groundhog Reservoir north of Dolores to accommodate dam repairs, just as it did in 2018.)