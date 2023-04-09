Drew

Drew Sanders is shown coaching during his time at New Mexico Junior College. The Fletcher native was recently voted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame and will be part of the induction ceremonies in July.

 Courtesy

Drew Sanders is no stranger to Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. The former New Mexico Junior College (NMJC) and Eastern Oklahoma State (EOC) women’s basketball head coach has already been inducted into the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Now Sanders has been voted into the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Sanders and the rest of the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be recognized in a ceremony in Atlanta at the NJCAA All-Star Game July 20-23. Sanders’ days of coaching are far from over as he has moved back to the Fletcher area and is serving as an assistant to brother Brett at Elgin High School.