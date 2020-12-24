Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, and family members from the Directorate of Training and Doctrine, Operation Training Division (DOTD OTD) collected more than 200 pounds of food in early December, just in time for the holiday season.
“Defending our values, stewardship, and caring for others who are in need is why I continue to serve,” said DOTD OTD Chief Lt. Col. Eric Kunak.
“This fight is to feed the hungry in our community,” Kunak continued. “I am very proud to be a part of an organization that supports our communities.”
The division’s amassed foodstuffs were delivered to Lawton Food Bank Dec. 18, where the items will be distributed to individuals and families in great need of nutritious food.
A nonprofit organization that has provided assistance to the hungry in Lawton as well as to the hungry in communities across Southwest Oklahoma since its founding on Aug. 1, 1985 by Carter and Marilyn Crane, Lawton Food Bank is located at 1819 SW Sheridan Road in Lawton.
DOTD OTD’s additional food collection effort, especially when initiated now and during this year in particular, comes when many members of the community may have fallen upon hard financial times, due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic or perhaps to the stresses of the holiday season.
Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, promotes Team Sill – Live the Army Values, a culture between Lawton and Fort Sill which embodies values, fitness, and resiliency.
All DOTD OTD participants felt a sense of pride and humility in being able to give back to those in need and, by so doing, to build strong bonds within the community.
“One day, that could be me or my family needing assistance,” said Staff Sgt. Kevin Archambault. “We know how hard and challenging life can be, with its ups and downs. So, it’s an honor to be able to give back.”
Echoing that sentiment was Sgt. First Class Emmanuel Razo who agreed, saying, “It’s an honor to be able to help out and assist the Lawton community and those in need during this trying holiday season.”
For information about Lawton Food Bank and how you can help, please visit their website at www.lawtonfoodbank.org or call (580) 353-7994.