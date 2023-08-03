Discover the visual story of Fort Sill: Explore, download, and share from our official Flickr page

Staff. Sgt. Big Deuce VIII, the official mascot of the field artillery, with his battle buddy, Cpl. Short Round, led by their handlers, conduct a pass and review during Maj. Gen. Winston “Phil” Brooks assumption of command ceremony Thursday, July 19. As usual, Short Round assumes the ceremony is in her honor and holds her head high and prances as she passes by Brooks.

 Ki’Arra Williams/Fort Sill

Fort Sill is eager to spotlight its established Flickr page, a digital platform that serves as the hub for all the latest photos from the post. The page, already brimming with vibrant images, can be accessed at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums .

The Flickr page is a treasure trove of high-quality images capturing the vibrant life, rigorous training, and memorable events at Fort Sill. From the daily routines of our soldiers to the grandeur of our military ceremonies, the page offers an inside look at the life and operations of one of the U.S. Army’s most active installations.