INDIANAPOLIS – 2020 tax statements for military, retiree, annuitant, and federal civilian employee customers serviced by the Defense Finance and Accounting Service will be distributed online via the myPay pay management accounts mid-December 2020 through January 2021.
Tax statements sent through the U.S. Postal Service will be mailed no later than Jan. 31, 2021. In many cases, the electronic online forms are available much earlier and more securely than those sent to customers electing delivery by mail.
Army NAF employee tax statements are made available via myPay. Other military non-appropriated fund civilian employees receive tax statements from their respective military service.
About IRS 1095-B and 1095-C forms
As required by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), DFAS continues to provide IRS Forms 1095-B or 1095-C via individual myPay accounts. These forms are created for military, retiree, and federal civilian employees who receive healthcare insurance coverage through Tricare or Federal Employee Health Benefit programs. According to the IRS, these forms are not required to prepare or file income tax returns but will be available via myPay no later than Jan. 31, 2021. IRS Form 1095-B will only be available online via myPay, unless a request is received for a copy by mail.
Mail misrouted. No myPay? No problem
DFAS does have self-service options available for customers, including separated military members, to request tax statements quickly and securely.
Beginning in January, the agency’s Interactive Voice Routing System, which customers access when calling a customer service phone number, provides prompts for reissuing 1099Rs (military retirees only), and W2s (for active/reserve/separated military members and civilian employees).
The agency also provides for online requests via its askDFAS modules (/a> allowing customers, including military annuitants, to request reprints of current and past tax and pay statements. Both IVRS and askDFAS requests are answered in approximately 7-10 business days with printed and mailed documents.