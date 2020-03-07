MOORE — Kelvianna Sanders began Saturday’s Class 5A Area round consolation final by making a 3-pointer.
But even more importantly, the Eisenhower junior finished the game by blocking a 3-point shot attempt, a play that sealed Ike’s 57-54 win over rival MacArthur, and sent the Eagles to a fourth consecutive state tournament.
Sanders was also the game’s co-leading scorer with 16 points, while sisters Mariah and Mikaela Hall combined for 29 points and were the key cogs in Saturday’s win at Douglas H. Frederick Sports Complex in Moore.
“First of all, glory and honor to Jesus Christ,” Ike coach Daniel Wall said. “We have great young ladies and they deserve this. (MacArthur) is a good team and Coach (Otis) Gentry does a great job. But we got it done today.”
Eisenhower avenged the two regular-season defeats to MacArthur, though it did not come without some difficulty. After building a 10-point lead in the second quarter, Eisenhower fell behind in the second half before the teams engaged in a tightly-contested fourth quarter. With a minute remaining, and Ike leading by three, Mikaela Hall was called for a charge. On the ensuing Mac possession, Erin Henry, who had struggled from the field for much of the day, drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 54.
But Hall was fouled on the other end and converted the first of two free throws to put the Eagles up one. But even after her second shot rolled out, Ike retained possession thanks to the team’s eighth offensive rebound of the afternoon. Anjoley Clayton was fouled and hit two free throws to put Ike up three, a lead the Eagles upheld thanks to a stout defensive stand in the game’s final 10 seconds.
Eisenhower heads to its fourth consecutive Class 5A State Tournament, but this one has special meaning to coach Wall. The past two year’s, success was expected. This season, however, fewer eyeballs statewide seemed to be on the Eagles. Between players leaving and a 2-8 stretch late in the season, Wall’s girls seemed to be counted out by many. But toughness and unselfishness helped forge a team he is proud to call his.
“This one probably means close to the most, if not the most, because this group had to go through a lot of adversity throughout the year,” Wall said. “Those kids in there stuck with it, came to practice every day and were coachable. We did our best to put them in the right positions but they went out and did it.”
While Mikaela Hall had a great second half, her younger sister, freshman Mariah, was a catalyst all game long, on her way to 16 points.
The Highlanders got into early foul trouble, reaching the bonus after less than six minutes of game time. Sanders scored seven first-quarter points, including a 3-pointer just before the end of the quarter, putting Ike up 13-5.
The lead swelled to 10 points, before MacArthur, who had trouble getting shots to fall for much of the first two quarters, closed the first half on a 12-4 run to close the gap to just two points at half.
As the 3rd quarter began, the Highlanders picked up right where they had left off in the first half, taking the lead on an Erin Henry 3-pointer. But Mikaela Hall began to assert herself in the post, as the junior scored nine points, grabbed three rebounds and swatted two shots in the frame alone.
But MacArthur prevented Ike from pulling away with a crucial stretch in the final minute of the quarter, as three consecutive Ike possessions ended with steals and points by MacArthur.
Azariah Jackson, who had been Mac’s best player for much of the game, fouled out with just more than five minutes left. Jackson finished the game with 12 points, while McKenzie Washington, who also fouled out, had 14.
For MacArthur, the hardest pill to swallow will be the opportunities that were missed. From missed layups to wasted fast-break attempts, it was the shots Mac didn’t make that will likely haunt the Highlanders.
Eisenhower will head to the state quarterfinals where they will face Tahlequah on Thursday. Times will be announced later today.