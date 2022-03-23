OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would permanently end Daylight Saving Time in Oklahoma has passed the House.
House Bill 3146, sponsored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, would ask Oklahomans to vote on a statutory amendment that if approved would lock the clock on Central Standard Time in Oklahoma and do away with the twice-yearly clock changes. The change would take effect Nov. 8 – the next time clocks are scheduled to fall back an hour.
Daylight Saving Time, which states can opt in or out of, requires setting clocks forward an hour each spring and backward an hour each fall in an attempt to increase daylight during evening hours.
Other states, including nearby Arizona, have passed or are passing similar legislation.
Other lawmakers pointed out negative effects of the clock changes, including an increase in heart attacks, strokes and other illnesses as well as an increase in automobile accidents and work-related injuries when clocks spring forward.
West explained that right now a state can opt out of Daylight Saving Time but cannot opt out of Standard Time. If the state stays on Standard Time year round, it would get lighter earlier in the mornings and darker earlier in the afternoons and evenings.
The clock now starts for the bill’s passage in the Senate where Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, is the author.
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that would end Standard Time in the United States and would put U.S. residents on Daylight Saving Time. The bill has not yet been heard in the U.S. House.