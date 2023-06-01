First-day Basic Combat Training trainees from 1-31st FA try to pick up the gurney together and find it isn’t as easy as it looks as one trainee doesn’t lift and stand at the same time and almost tips the dummy off the gurney. The training is part of the First 100 Yards training which focuses on teamwork to accomplish the mission. The First 100 was the transition from the shark attack as Training and Doctrine Command identified that the Army needs to transition toward a more teamwork-based focus, rather than the original mentality of breaking them down to build them back up.
Trainees do a series of team building events such as moving equipment from one end of the track together as a team. Then they perform the physical events of the Army Combat Fitness Test as a team, doing such movements as dragging a sled and carrying equipment.
Take a look inside Day 1 of Basic Combat Training with the 434th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill.
First day trainees with the 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery, 434th Brigade, got a lesson in teamwork with the First 100 Yards.
“The First 100 was the transition from the shark attack as we identified that the Army needed to transition toward a more teamwork-based focus, rather than the original mentality of breaking them down to build them back up,” said Capt. Alexander Crosby, Battalion S3, 1-31st FA Battalion.
“The First 100 immediately gets after this teamwork as trainees have to work together from the start to accomplish objectives like moving equipment from one location to the other,” he said. “Some step out of their shell and become a self-appointed leader, while others are physically challenged in ways unfamiliar to them.”
