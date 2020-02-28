ANADARKO — After an uncharacteristic start, the defending Class 4A state champion girls team from Anadarko rolled over Cache and into the Regional finals.
The Warriors stifled the Bulldogs the rest of the way in a 62-24 win.
Their male counterparts were not as fortunate, as Doug Schumpert’s Warriors were done in by Cache’s tenacious defense in a 43-35 win for the Bulldogs at Warrior Fieldhouse on Thursday night.
‘Darko girls survive wake-up call, roll to 22nd straight win
In a rematch of a 64-29 Anadarko win from mid-December, Anadarko was favored to roll in similar fashion. But early on, Thursday’s game had a different feel from that, and every other ‘Darko game this season.
From the offset, Cache was determined to not be intimidated. They closed driving lanes and contested nearly every shot. Anadarko looked shaky, and played with ball movement that coach Jeff Zinn called “probably as bad as (it) has been”.
And after seven minutes, Cache held a 9-5 lead on the top-ranked team in the state.
“We were trying to limit them to one shot,” Cache coach Kerry White said. “Offensively, we were trying to take whatever they presented us.”
Anadarko began to look more like Anadarko once the second quarter began. Three-pointers by Moleah Passi and Averi Zinn were followed by two baskets by Layni Zinn. It was part of a 17-0 run that lasted until there was 2:45 left in the first half as Anadarko built a 25-13 halftime lead. The big scoring run featured key shots and moments from bench players like Passi and Tarrin Tyler. Tyler finished the night with 10 points, while the bench accounted for 20 points, nearly one-third of Anadarko’s offensive output. Jeff Zinn said it wasn’t necessarily planned to keep reserves in the game as long as he did, but decided to keep with what was working.
“You never know what match-ups are going to be,” Zinn said. “I stuck with that lineup for a bit because I figured, ‘We’ve got some rhythm going now, and once we got back to the starting lineup at the start of the second half, they really took off.”
Take off they did, indeed, as the Warriors started the third quarter on another scoring binge, opening the half on a 10-0 run. And while the offense was picking up, it was the Warriors’ trademark defense that supplied many of the points. On the night, Anadarko forced 19 turnovers, 14 coming on steals. Averi Zinn, who led all scorers with 11 points, had six steals by herself.
“They’re really good defenders. That’s what they do,” White said. “And then they start hitting shots too.”
The offense just wasn’t there for Cache as Kyla Bonnarens and Kayla Niedo each scored just four points. Kloe Heidebrecht led Cache with 10 points, hitting the Bulldogs’ only two 3-balls.
Anadarko got 10 points from Kaylee Borden, while Coach Zinn’s younger daughters, Layni and Libbi, combined for 16.
Anadarko advances to play Ada for the Regional championship in Ada at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Bulldogs head to the consolation bracket, where they face Blanchard tonight at 6:30 p.m., also in Ada. If Cache wins, they face the winner of John Marshall and Sulphur on Saturday.
Cache “wins ugly” to advance to regional final
The Cache boys began the game on a 6-0 run. Little did fans know that would be about as exciting the offense would get in the first half. Certainly, nobody expected that six would also be the total number of points scored in the second quarter.
And while some might grumble about it being the result of poor offense, Cache coach Miles Thompson said he “didn’t mind winning ugly”. And in the end, the final result was all that mattered.
“At times, we struggle a bit to score, but this bunch plays defense every night,” Thompson said.
The Bulldogs certainly played defense Thursday, as Thompson implemented a collapsing zone designed to contain Anadarko’s Cash Novotny’s ability to penetrate. That forced the Warriors to shoot from distance, though Cache’s perimeter defenders like Christian Daniel, Carson Adams, Jacob Mayeu and J.D. Gladney were often quick to shut down shooting opportunities. Novotny was still Anadarko’s leading scorer, but was held to nine points.
The Warriors clawed back in the fourth quarter, with 3-pointers from Koby Williams, Rayden Churchill and Wesley Circles drawing the hosts to just six points back. But ‘Darko’s inability to generate consistent offense meant that was as close as Anadarko would get. From there, Cache was sent to the free throw line time and again, where they salted the game away.
Cache got 10 points from Mayeu, while Daniel and Gladney each scored nine.
Cache advances to play Ada for the regional title at 8 p.m. Saturday in Ada, while the Warriors head to the consolation bracket where they face Elgin at 8 p.m. tonight.