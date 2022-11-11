Lawton police say a baby monitor video shows a dad trying to smother his 4-month-old son with a pillow.
But investigators believe it wasn’t the worst of it for the hospitalized boy.
Lawton police say a baby monitor video shows a dad trying to smother his 4-month-old son with a pillow.
But investigators believe it wasn’t the worst of it for the hospitalized boy.
Lawton Police Detective Gregory Adams started investigating Jayden Huey-Green for potential child abuse after he’d taken to the child to a local hospital on Oct. 21 due to the boy being unresponsive, the arrest warrant affidavit states. Huey-Green told hospital staff the boy must have kicked himself up and hit his head on a bed board at their home.
The boy showed no external signs of injuries, but a brain bleed was discovered and he was flown to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was placed on life support, the affidavit states. A nurse told Adams the boy’s injuries were consistent with him being shaken.
The boy had suffered retinal hemorrhaging as well as a brain bleed. One doctor said “it was one of the worse cases of retinal hemorrhaging he has ever seen,” Adams stated.
Huey-Green spoke with Adams and said he had been alone with the boy but didn’t know what happened, according to the affidavit.
During the investigation, Adams reviewed security camera video from the home. One camera was located in Huey-Green’s bedroom for use as, he told investigators, a baby monitor. The videos offered investigators a better understanding of what happened.
“I found multiple videos of Jayden smothering (the boy) with a pillow for approximately seven minutes on Oct. 19,” Adams stated. “In those videos, you can hear (the boy’s) muffled screams and him gasping for air. At the end of those videos you can see that (the boy) lost consciousness.”
According to the affidavit, the boy’s doctor told Adams what was seen in the videos couldn’t have caused the severe injuries that sent the boy to the hospital.
On Thursday, Huey-Green, 20, was arrested for a felony count of assault and battery by means or force likely to produce death, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Records indicate Huey-Green has not made an initial court appearance.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.