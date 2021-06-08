“Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail” car and motorcycle show is happening Saturday, June 12, along with a Car Cruise and Burnout Contest scheduled for Friday, June 11.
Registration for the Friday Night Car Cruise will take place at the corner of 12th St. and Main St., beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Cost to participate in the cruise is $10.00 a ride. The cruise will run until 10 p.m. along Main Street and Walnut Avenue connecting at 7th Street and 12th Street.
This event is free to spectators and bringing a lawn chair is encouraged. The Burnout Contest, sponsored by Bank of Commerce, is at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for every two 20 second runs. As usual, the crowd will determine the winner
“The Friday Night Car Cruise is something people have been looking forward to for a while,” said Main Street Duncan Car Show Co-Chairperson, Jeff Bruehl, “and the burnout contest continues to grow bigger and bigger every year.”
Saturday, June 12 will begin with registration from 8:00-11:00 AM at the corner of 12th Street and Main Street. Entries are $20 a vehicle. There are 30 categories with awards given to first and second place. Special awards for Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior, Longest Distance Traveled, Best Club Participation, and City of Duncan pick are offered as well.
Judging will begin at 11:00 AM with the Von Hawks Rising band performing thereafter, sponsored by Chisholm Corner. The Awards Ceremony will begin at 4:00 p.m. at 12th Street and Main Street as well.
The Main Street retailers will be open and there will be street vendors and food trucks. Sponsored by Arvest Bank, the car show has a Best in Show trophy and prize of $500.
“We have added new categories this year for tractors and semi-trucks,” said Main Street Duncan Executive Director, Destiny Ahlfenger “and we look forward to seeing the show expand especially after such a tumultuous year.”
The Main Street Duncan merchants will host sidewalks sales and roll out new merchandise and deals of the day for the event. Some stores will offer free gift with purchase.In addition to the food trucks on-site, the downtown eateries will offer specials too.
For more information on the car show, contact Main Street Duncan at 580-252-8696.
Please send all email inquiries to mainstreetduncan@sbcglobal.net.
Vendor registration for the event can be found at www.mainstreetduncan.net. Registration will cease on Wednesday, June 9 at noon.