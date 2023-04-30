LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 7/7 Oklahoma State softball team notched its 40th win of the season in game one of its doubleheader at Texas Tech Saturday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

After splitting the doubleheader, OSU moved to 40-9 and 9-5 in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech moved to 31-20 and 5-12 against conference opposition.

Tags

Recommended for you