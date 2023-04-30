LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 7/7 Oklahoma State softball team notched its 40th win of the season in game one of its doubleheader at Texas Tech Saturday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.
After splitting the doubleheader, OSU moved to 40-9 and 9-5 in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech moved to 31-20 and 5-12 against conference opposition.
All-American Kelly Maxwell got the nod in game one. The southpaw struck out nine Texas Tech batters in 5.0 scoreless innings of work.
The Pokes scored first in emphatic fashion as Morgyn Wynne and Micaela Wark each blasted a home run in the third inning. Wynne’s homer – her ninth of the year – was good for three runs; Wark followed up with a two-RBI blast to put OSU up, 5-0.
OSU added their sixth run of the game in the fourth inning as Tallen Edwards scrambled home after a TTU wild pitch.
Wark tallied another RBI with a sacrifice fly that scored Chyenne Factor to extend the advantage, 7-0, in the fifth.
Kiley Naomi moved the game into run-rule territory in the sixth after smashing a three-run bomb that pushed the OSU lead to 10 runs.
Naomi’s home run – her 10th of the season – makes her just one of five Cowgirls to record double-digit home runs in multiple seasons at Oklahoma State.
Texas Tech scratched across a single run against the Cowgirls’ sixth-inning reliever, Ivy Rosenberry. The junior righty responded quickly and ended the game with a swinging strikeout to secure the run-rule victory, 10-1, in six innings.
With the game one win, OSU claimed its 40th win of the season, totaling 40 wins for a third-consecutive season, a feat it has now accomplished three times in its history (1989-90 & 1992-94).
The run-rule victory marked the first time since April 10, 2022, that OSU has run-ruled a Big 12 opponent on the road; it was also the first time the Pokes have tallied double-digit runs since April 1, 2023.
Oklahoma state turned to Lexi Kilfoyl in the circle in game two, who tallied three strikeouts in her complete-game outing.
Rachel Becker put the Pokes on the board as she scored Timm with a sacrifice fly to left field.
The Cowgirls added a pair of runs in the fourth inning to grab a 3-0 lead.
Following a leadoff bunt from Kiley Naomi and a Red Raider fielding error to, Timm stepped up to the plate with runners on second and third. The freshman roped an RBI single that scored Naomi.
In the next at-bat, Kilfoyl took advantage a pinch-hit appearance and helped her own cause with an RBI base knock that extended the lead, 3-0.
Texas Tech responded with three runs in its half of the fourth to tie the game.
Both teams failed to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities from the fifth inning onward.
The latter half of game two was highlighted by Rachel Becker’s seventh-inning, two-out single, which extended her on-base streak to 49 games, besting Vanessa Shippy’s previous program record of 48 consecutive games on-base.
After a scoreless top-half of the eighth inning, the Red Raiders won with a walk-off RBI single to end the game, 4-3.
The rubber match with Texas Tech is set for a 12 p.m. CT first pitch tomorrow.