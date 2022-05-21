WACO, Texas – Oklahoma State clinched a series win on the final weekend of the regular season as the No. 8 Cowboys were 9-5 victors over Baylor in a rain-shortened, eight-inning game Saturday at Baylor Ballpark.
OSU enters the postseason with a 36-18 overall record, and the Cowboys tied for second place in the Big 12 Conference standings with a 15-9 mark. OSU will be the No. 4 seed at next week’s Big 12 Baseball Championship and will open tourney play Wednesday against fifth-seeded Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington in a game scheduled for a 9 a.m. first pitch.
OSU pounded out 15 hits in the finale, with Jake Thompson and Nolan McLean collecting three apiece. McLean also drove in two runs and was one of five Pokes with RBIs on the day.
In the series, OSU scored 31 runs and finished with 48 hits over the three games.
Mitchell Stone picked up the win in relief Saturday to improve to 2-0 as he took over for starter Trevor Martin to open the second inning. The southpaw worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs, only one of them earned, on three hits while striking out five.
McLean recorded the final out of the contest with the tying run on deck in the eighth to pick up his fifth save.
The pivotal seventh saw the Pokes take their first lead of the day as they rallied for three runs. With one out and the bases loaded, McLean lined a pitch down the left-field line to bring home two and put OSU up 4-3. Marcus Brown followed by picking up an RBI on a fielder’s choice to extend the lead to two.
OSU blew the game open in the eighth, rallying for four runs on four hits.
Sooners rout Tech, claim series
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Oklahoma baseball team started quickly by scoring two runs in the first inning, but No. 5 Texas Tech responded with five runs and went on to win 10-2 in the series finale Saturday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.
The Sooners (33-20, 15-9 Big 12) claimed the series with 13-8 and 9-6 victories on Thursday and Friday. OU’s 15 conference wins are its most since the 2010 team also posted 15 Big 12 victories.
TCU wins regular-season title
TCU won the 2022 Big 12 baseball regular season title, becoming the first school to win back-to-back trophies since 2016-17. Additionally, seeds and game times have been determined for the Phillips 66 Baseball Championship, May 25-29 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
TCU secured the crown outright with a 16-8 record and it is the No. 1 seed where it will face No. 8 seed Baylor (7-17) at 12:30 p.m. on May 25. The event begins at 9 a.m., with No. 4 seed Oklahoma State (15-9) facing No. 5 Texas (14-10).
No. 2 seed Texas Tech (15-9) faces No. 7 Kansas State (8-16) at 4 p.m., and play on May 25 finishes with No. 3 seed Oklahoma (15-9) squaring off against No. 6 West Virginia (14-10). Texas Tech received the No. 2 seed due to a 4-2 record amongst tied teams, followed by Oklahoma’s 3-3 record and Oklahoma State’s 2-4. Texas’ 2-1 record against West Virginia earned the Longhorns the tiebreaker for the No. 5 seed.
Tickets remain available for the event through TexasRangers.com/Big12, and all-session tickets for adults are $130 before fees. New in 2022 is a weekend pass, priced at $84 for adults, and single-day tickets run $30 for adults and $20 for youth and students.
The tournament will be broadcast on the ESPN network, starting with the OSU-Texas game Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. on ESPNU. The other first-day games will be aired on ESPN-Plus, including the OU-West Virginia game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.