STILLWATER — Oklahoma State posted its second three-game series sweep of the season with an 8-3 win over BYU Saturday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
With the win, the Cowboys improved to 11-5, including an 8-1 mark on their home field. BYU fell to 7-9.
Bryce Osmond recorded the first win of his career on the mound as the freshman right-hander pitched five innings, striking out four and allowing just one run on two hits. Osmond, who improved to 1-1, was one of four Cowboy pitchers on the day.
OSU struck first in the third in as a Caeden Trenkle double into the right-center field gap plated Dylan Gardner, who reached on a walk.
After holding the Cougars hitless over the first four innings, Osmond surrendered a leadoff double to Abraham Valdez in the fifth. A single and a hit by pitch loaded the bases before a sacrifice fly off the bat of Andrew Pintar tied the score at 1-1 before Osmond retired the next two batters to escape further damage.
The Cowboys took command in the bottom of the fifth, rallying for three runs. Polcovich brought home two of those on a triple to right-center field, and Justin Campbell followed with an RBI double to give OSU a 4-1 advantage.
OSU returns to action with a two-game midweek series against Saint Louis beginning Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Reynolds Stadium. The Cowboys will also take on SLU at 4 p.m. Wednesday before opening a weekend series with Fresno State Friday.
Prater fans 13 as Sooners roll
NORMAN – Levi Prater struck out 13 batters and Oklahoma hit three home runs as the 11th-ranked Oklahoma baseball team evened the series against San Diego State with an 8-4 win Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Freshman third baseman Peyton Graham homered in his first two at bats and junior designated hitter Justin Mitchell blasted a solo shot in the sixth inning. Senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza, senior catcher Brady Lindsly freshman second baseman Logan Kohler and senior right fielder Brady Harlan all added RBI singles for the Sooners (12-4).
Prater (1-0) went 7.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits with two walks. The Aztecs (10-5) scored on an RBI triple by third baseman Casey Schmitt in the third inning, but that was the last hit Prater gave up.