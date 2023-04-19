STILLWATER—Oklahoma State University had struggled in the past six outings by not being able to get runners across the plate but Tuesday at O’Brate Stadium the Cowboys ripped 14 hits including four home runs to crush Oklahoma, 19-8, in a Bedlam matchup that doesn’t count in the conference standings.

The Cowboys could care less after losing five of their last six and struggling to get all phases of the game together until last night. In addition to the hitting the Pokes also flayed error-less defense, however, there were still some issues with the pitching corps as the Cowboys used six pitchers to finally subdue the Sooners.

