STILLWATER—Oklahoma State University had struggled in the past six outings by not being able to get runners across the plate but Tuesday at O’Brate Stadium the Cowboys ripped 14 hits including four home runs to crush Oklahoma, 19-8, in a Bedlam matchup that doesn’t count in the conference standings.
The Cowboys could care less after losing five of their last six and struggling to get all phases of the game together until last night. In addition to the hitting the Pokes also flayed error-less defense, however, there were still some issues with the pitching corps as the Cowboys used six pitchers to finally subdue the Sooners.
The Sooners actually got the lead early as Dakota Harris ripped a 3-run homer to give the large group of OU fans something to cheer about.
But that lead didn’t last long as the Cowboys scored five in the bottom of the first and then three more in the second to take command and they never looked back. OSU scored in every inning except the third and they closed out their final chance at the plate by scoring seven runs to really pad the stat sheets.
There were plenty of hitting leaders but David Mendham led the way going 3-for-5 with a double, home run and five RBI. Roc Riggio went 2-for-5 with a double, homer and he drove in three and Chase Adkison 2ent 2-for- with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.
Nolan Schubart and Tyler Wulfert each had a pair of hits in four trips to the plate and both drove in two runs, with Wulfert hitting a homer.
Drew Blake started on the mound for the Cowboys but he lasted just one inning after giving up the Harris homer. Evan O’Toole came on and settled things down on the mound for the Cowboys, working four strong innings and getting the victory.
Brayden Root, Michael Benzor, Ryan Bogusz and Isaac Stebens got a chance after that and Root gave up three runs but the others held the Sooners scoreless down the stretch. Stebens got the save, working 1 1/3 inning with a pair of strikeouts and not allowing a hit.