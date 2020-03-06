STILLWATER — Oklahoma State secured its second three-game series win of the season with a 6-1 victory over BYU Friday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
Justin Campbell was dominant on the mound, and Caeden Trenkle and Nick DeNicola homered as the Cowboys improved to 10-5 on the season, including a 7-1 mark at home.
Campbell had a career day on the mound as the freshman recorded his first-career win to improve to 1-2. The right-hander tossed eight shutout innings and posted nine strikeouts, both career highs, while allowing just three hits and not walking a batter.
OSU jumped on the scoreboard early. After a leadoff double by Hueston Morrill and a Trenkle sacrifice bunt, Kaden Polcovich delivered an RBI single to put the Pokes up 1-0.
The two teams will conclude the series today at noon.