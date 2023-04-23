LAWRENCE, Kan. – Oklahoma State clinched its third conference series win Saturday with a 14-3 victory over Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark.
With its fourth consecutive win, the 24th-ranked Cowboys improved to 27-13 overall and 10-7 in the league, while KU is now 19-20 and 5-9 in conference play.
OSU reached double digits in runs for the fourth-straight game and has scored 59 runs over that stretch. Four Cowboys collected multiple RBIs Saturday, led by Colin Brueggemann, who drove in three runs, while Roc Riggio and Tyler Wulfert each had three hits.
On the mound, Ben Abram improved to 5-2 with a strong start as he worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed just two runs while striking out four.
Gabe Davis was dominant to earn his first-career save as the freshman righty struck out seven over the final three innings.
OSU jumped on top early, plating three runs in the second inning. Wulfert got the scoring started with an RBI double that one-hopped the wall in center field, and Brueggemann followed with an RBI groundout. Up next, Marcus Brown lifted a sac fly to left field to put the Pokes on top, 3-0.
The Jayhawks trimmed their deficit in the bottom of the frame when Janson Reeder led off with his ninth homer of the season.
Up 3-1, the Cowboys added a pair of runs in the third on a two-RBI single by David Mendham before using the long ball to take command of the scoreboard in the fifth.
Nolan Schubart got the bomb party started, going opposite field for his ninth homer of the season, a two-run shot that made the score 7-1. Up next, it was Brueggemann’s turn as he delivered a two-run blast of his own over the wall in left field.
Leading 9-2, OSU put the game away in the eighth, striking for four runs. Zach Ehrhard brought home the first run with a single before Riggio tripled to bring home two more. The final run came via a sacrifice fly off the bat of Carson Benge.
The two teams will conclude the series Sunday at 1 p.m.
Friday night the 24-ranked Cowboys bested Kansas, 15-10, at Hoglund Ballpark. OSU smashed three home runs in the victory, and the bottom half of the order did the majority of the damage. Colin Brueggemann tied a career-high with four RBIs as he homered and doubled, while David Mendham also had a double and home run and drove in four runs.
Brueggemann and Mendham were two of five Cowboys to collect two hits in the contest, with Carson Benge, Tyler Wulfert and Chase Adkison also on that list.
Evan O’Toole picked up his second win in as many games as the right-hander improved to 5-1 by tossing two shutout innings and allowing only one hit in relief of starter Juaron Watts-Brown. Watts-Brown worked just three innings, allowing four runs, three of those earned, on three hits while walking five.
KU took the game’s initial lead, taking advantage of an error and two walks that loaded the bases with no outs before a sacrifice fly made the score 1-0.
The Cowboys were not down long, however. In the second, they also took advantage of an error when Brueggemann stepped to the plate with two outs and smashed a two-run homer to center field to put OSU up 2-1.