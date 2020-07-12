City;Cases;Deaths;Recovered
Lawton;390;8;329
Mangum;67;7;57
Chickasha;138;4;75
Altus;50;3;35
Frederick;23;1;22
Duncan;57;0;42
Anadarko;36;1;29
Comanche;12;1;11
Elgin;14;0;12
Temple;5;2;3
Fort Cobb;8;0;8
Mountain View;3;1;2
Cache;9;0;5
Fletcher;6;0;4
Rush Springs;5;0;4
Hobart;6;0;4
Cyril;5;0;3
Marlow;12;07
Apache;9;0;8
Waurika;5;0;1
Indiahoma;4;0;2
Geronimo;1;0;1
Snyder;2;0;2
Medicine Park;1;0;1
Walters;5;0;2
Carnegie;2;0;2
Gotebo;1;0;0
Tipton;1;0;1
Cement;3;0;0
Mountain Park;1;0;1
Chattanooga;1;0;0
State Totals;19,779;421;15,136
State Changes;+687;+5;+488
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
As of 7 a.m. July 11