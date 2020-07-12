City;Cases;Deaths;Recovered

Lawton;390;8;329

Mangum;67;7;57

Chickasha;138;4;75

Altus;50;3;35

Frederick;23;1;22

Duncan;57;0;42

Anadarko;36;1;29

Comanche;12;1;11

Elgin;14;0;12

Temple;5;2;3

Fort Cobb;8;0;8

Mountain View;3;1;2

Cache;9;0;5

Fletcher;6;0;4

Rush Springs;5;0;4

Hobart;6;0;4

Cyril;5;0;3

Marlow;12;07

Apache;9;0;8

Waurika;5;0;1

Indiahoma;4;0;2

Geronimo;1;0;1

Snyder;2;0;2

Medicine Park;1;0;1

Walters;5;0;2

Carnegie;2;0;2

Gotebo;1;0;0

Tipton;1;0;1

Cement;3;0;0

Mountain Park;1;0;1

Chattanooga;1;0;0

State Totals;19,779;421;15,136

State Changes;+687;+5;+488

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

As of 7 a.m. July 11

Recommended for you