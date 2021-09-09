Fort Sill has decided to cancel the 43rd Annual Retiree Appreciation Days (RAD) scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17.
Because of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the local area, there is a concern about being able to safely hold the 2021 Retiree Days.
All RAD activities normally planned will not take place in 2021. COVID-19 has changed much in life, and for this reason post leaders have determined this cancellation should help minimize the spread of the disease. A virtual RAD will be held later in the year and will be announced later.