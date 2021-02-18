The Comanche County Courthouse is slated to reopen to the public on Friday, Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said.
Commissioners closed the courthouse to the public at Thanksgiving, and the structure has been closed to the public in most instances since then. County officials had planned to reopen offices to the public Tuesday, but delayed that because of severe weather conditions this week.
Owens said Wednesday the facility will open at 9 a.m. Friday, with hours of operation returning to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Visitors are reminded that facial coverings must be worn and they must have their temperatures checked before entering. The courthouse will be limited to 100 visitors at a time, and some offices may have additional restrictions.