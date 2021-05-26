The City Council set next year’s budget into place Tuesday, about a month before its deadline.
The action on the almost $100 operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 came after a public hearing where no one spoke. Traditionally, the council gives residents a chance to comment on the revenues and expenditures in the preliminary budget in May, then has the option to continue special meetings to discuss issues or vote to set the document in place.
That’s the path council members took Tuesday, after listening to City Manager Michael Cleghorn hit the highlights of a budget that illustrates the City of Lawton is in a much better place than it was in May 2020 when COVID-19 was in full swing and affecting the economy.
After preparing the current fiscal year’s budget based on what was expected to be significant downturns in revenue, next year’s budget is able to reflect the economic health already evident in the current year.
Cleghorn said the city’s two primary revenue sources are up beyond projections. Sales and use tax are up 5 percent for the year-to-date, compared to the same time last year, while utility revenues are up 5.5 percent for the same period. Coupled with federal funding intended to help the city recover costs related to COVID-19 and the economic downturn, the situation has allowed the city to begin restoring some of the 45 positions cut from the budget as cost-saving measures.
Next year’s budget also will add more than 20 new positions – worth about $1.2 million -- reflecting administrative needs to increase service to residents, Cleghorn said.
The $98.35 million budget (3.2 percent less than this year) doesn’t include cost of living raises for employees, but it does restore step (merit) increases given to qualified employees based on service. The budget also reclassifies 70 positions to better reflect the jobs and to help make recruitment easier, a cost of $218,953.
Cleghorn said the budget now includes a $2.02 million carryover, or the funding projected to remain at year’s end to begin the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022. That’s about $417,365 less than what city administrators projected at the beginning of the preliminary budget review process, reflecting additions made during three council review sessions. Among those expenses was a plan to add eight new part-time police officers to the two officers already budgeted, a $185,848 expenditure that Cleghorn said will allow the police department to put more officers on the street.
In terms of revenues, city utility customers will be paying 1.5 percent more for water, sewer and refuse, an increase that reflects the annual change in the Consumer Price Index. The city also is adding 50 cents to the existing $6.50 “rolling stock” charge that funds vehicles and other “wheeled” equipment. The increase will allow city staff to begin addressing a backlog of vehicles that need replacement.
Cleghorn said a second 50-cent increase, which was to be added to monthly sewer charges, won’t be implemented “because of how the (city’s $49 million) loan is structured.” Lawton was approved for a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s revolving loan fund, to help fund crucial improvements to the city’s wastewater plant.
Cleghorn said city staff will readdress that 50-cent sewer fee next spring during budget reviews for the 2022-2023 budget. Council members indicated they would look at additional increases to the rolling stock fund.
STORY 2
City of Lawton administrators have some questions to answer before bringing back an agreement that would help a private firm bring curbside recycling to Lawton residents.
City Council members heard a presentation Tuesday from the Utah-based Recyclops, a firm that uses an “Uber-like” technique of contracting with local residents to provide their services. In this case, residents would sign up to a subscription service and be appointed days when those contracted employees come to their house to collect recyclable materials placed in special bags.
Unlike a proposed recycling program proposed five years ago, the City of Lawton won’t be involved beyond helping to get the word out about the program, said Dennis Wise, Recyclops vice president for sales.
Wise said the firm has environmental roots, with a commitment to taking recyclables to places where the materials can be reused. And, because participation is exclusively from people committed to recycling, the stream of materials Recyclops receives “is very, very clean.”
“That’s why we have good relationships with MURFs,” he said, of entities that use those materials.
The company’s profit margin comes from the fact it has no overhead, such as costs associated with permanent employees and heavy refuse equipment,” Wise said, in answer to a question from City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
Materials are stored at collection sites until they can be transported to MURFs; Wise said there is one in Oklahoma City his company anticipates using. The materials to be collected range from metals (such as cans and aluminum) to some plastics. Different types of paper also will be collected; Wise said cardboard – an extremely popular recyclable material because of the at-home shipments that many are using because of COVID-19 restrictions – is easily broken down and stacked for collection. Other materials are placed in bags for collection every other week.
Wise said the only thing his company needs from the City of Lawton is help in highlighting the program, perhaps through social media and other platforms the city uses to communicate information to its residents.
The company isn’t a stranger to Oklahoma. The state is one of 10 where Recyclops operates, and Bartlesville and Yukon already are members of the network. Recyclops recently began accepting subscribers in Dell City, which is slated to come on line by early July, while Bethany expects to come on line in the same time frame. Wise will be talking to city officials in Moore today, and is making plans to approach other cities for presentations.
Residents can expect to pay $12 a month for the service, he said, adding the company needs at least 100 residents to sign up before it can move into Lawton. That’s where the city’s commitment to helping with publicity comes into play.
City Attorney John Ratliff said the city would need an agreement before it could commit to allowing Recyclops to use City of Lawton platforms, and that’s one of the questions city administrators were directed to work out and bring back to the council for approval. After the meeting, Cleghorn said there are other issues city staff wants to find definitive answers to, including whether Recyclops would need a permit from the city to operate (Cleghorn said initial indications are that it would not).
Cleghorn and some council members also are concerned about exactly where the recyclable materials would be dumped.
“Can you with certainty nothing picked up will end up in our landfill?” asked Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
“I can say with certainty, nothing will end up in your landfill,” Wise said.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Oneka Johnson and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren are concerned about exactly where residents would place their recycling bags. While the suggestion is for curbside pickup, the two said driveways or porches might be the better option.
“I’m already getting complaints with bulk pickups,” Warren said, of residents upset because of the length of time some bulky refuse is allowed to set at residential curbsides.