City Council members indicated last week they may not be sold on a project planned for Elmer Thomas Park: an indoor youth sports complex.

City officials have talked for months about their plan to build an 86,000-square-foot indoor youth sports complex southwest of Lake Helen, on the park’s east side. The complex, included for $8 million in funding in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, has drawn support from multiple entities in the community. Mayor Stan Booker asked the council earlier this summer to designate Lawton’s $9 million in this year’s American Rescue Plan Act funding toward that project because of its dramatically increased cost (now projected at up to $28 million).