City Council members indicated last week they may not be sold on a project planned for Elmer Thomas Park: an indoor youth sports complex.
City officials have talked for months about their plan to build an 86,000-square-foot indoor youth sports complex southwest of Lake Helen, on the park’s east side. The complex, included for $8 million in funding in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, has drawn support from multiple entities in the community. Mayor Stan Booker asked the council earlier this summer to designate Lawton’s $9 million in this year’s American Rescue Plan Act funding toward that project because of its dramatically increased cost (now projected at up to $28 million).
But, while residents and other community entities say they support the idea of a complex, not everyone is pleased with the proposed location.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman said she has “heartburn” with the Elmer Thomas site because of residential opposition, adding she is for the facility “100 percent, but not at that location.” When Booker asked Chapman if she wanted a master plan now being crafted for Elmer Thomas Park to be done without the sports complex, Chapman said yes.
“I’m ready to start looking at a new location,” she said.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority isn’t a fan of that site, either.
“We never were,” said Fortenbaugh, a trust authority member, adding the firm the trust authority hired last week (Eastern Sports Management LLC) to operate youth sports for the city will be tasked with looking at potential sites.
“That is still up in the air,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who, like Fortenbaugh, is a member of the trust authority, about criteria that will be considered to research a new site.
Eastern Sports Management has been hired — contingent upon the council designating operational funding for the trust authority — to manage all aspects of sports associated with the City of Lawton, from teams to facilities. Council members are slated to consider designating $300,000 to support the trust authority’s $318,500 fiscal year budget at their Aug. 23 meeting.