Lawton City Council will consider approving an ordinance and coinciding resolution to call for an election to levy and assess the continuation of the "Hotel/Transient Guest" tax — a tax in which local residents are exempt — at the upcoming Oct. 27 meeting.
The occupancy tax funds city-wide purposes related to the encouragement, promotion and fostering of conventions, tourism and industrial/economic development. Lawtonians are exempt from paying the tax with proof of residency; the tax is funded through hotel, motel and home-sharing visitors. It is proposed to raise the rate from 5.5 percent to 7 percent. The increase will allow for greater quality of life and economic development opportunities for the Lawton community.
Organizations such as the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Farmer's Market, Lawton Heritage Association and Holiday in the Park are funded with a portion of the occupancy tax. The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority and Lawton Economic Development Corporation are also included as beneficiaries.
Yearly allocations are decided upon during the City of Lawton budget process each Spring. Copies of annual budgets, which include these allocations, can be found at lawtonok.gov/departments/finance.
If approved, the election will be set for Feb. 9, 2021.