Council box
New provisions, to go into effect April 15:
• Anyone who goes out into public must have face coverings, which may be masks, or face coverings made of things such as scarves and bandanas, or those made from materials such as T-shirts or other homemade items. They are not required for those under age 3, or those with jobs where wearing a mask may pose a safety risk.
• Hunting and fishing are not permitted on any property owned by the City of Lawton, and no one may boat on city-owned lakes.
• People arriving from specific states, countries or areas with substantial COVID-19 are required to quarantine themselves. Specific details will be released later.