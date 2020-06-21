The Constitution incorrectly identified which suspect in the June 2019 shooting death of Nathan Morrow pleaded guilty Thursday to his murder. It was Bre’lon Kyle Tylan Johnson, 20, of Lawton, who pleaded guilty via videoconference in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s court to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.The Constitution regrets the error.
