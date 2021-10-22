DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a convicted Duncan sex offender accused of a parole violation.
The Stephens County District Court issued the felony warrant for Anthony S. McCutcheon, 46, for a motion to revoke his suspended prison sentence, records indicate. The cause of the violation is not available.
McCutcheon pleaded guilty in August 2015 to felony counts of lewd molestation and second-degree rape; he’d been charged in March of that year.
He was sentenced to a 10-year prison sentence for the rape charge and received 10 years suspended sentence for the molestation count. The sentences are concurrent. As part of his conditions, he is to be under 3 years of Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision, and he was to register as a sex offender with the state within 30 days of his release from custody.
McCutcheon was released from prison in March 2019.
The conviction stems from abuse of a then 15-year-old girl while she, her 10-year-old sister and her mother lived with him in late 2014 through early 2015. The girl told investigators she’d awakened in February 2015 with her underwear cut off, her shorts around her ankles and him in the act of rape.
McCutcheon admitted to having sexual relations with the girl twice and acts of mutual masturbation on several occasions. He also admitted to having nude photographs of the girl’s sister on his cell phone.