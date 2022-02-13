Lawton construction starts cooled in January as both commercial and residential permits took a breather.

The city issued three permits for new single-family homes value at $965,000, month, down from 9 permits in November and December.

Commercial permits totaled $1.35 million spread across a large number of smaller projects.

The largest permit, valued at $185,000, was to demolish the fuel canopy at the EZ GO at 3003 E. Gore and build a new structure.

Other large permits included:

A $179,320 permit to install sprinkler in a new warehouse under construction at 1310 SW Rex Madeira Road south of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport;

A $165,000 permit to remodel space at 1205 N. Sheridan for Aaron’s furniture and appliance rental;

A $150,000 permit to Knowles Commercial Construction to build a 3,000-square-foot metal building at 112 SE H;

A $95,000 permit for a training room and offices at Silver-Line Plastics, 8801 SW Neal Blvd.;

An $83,883 permit for a fire sprinkler system in the Sam’s Club, 802 N. Sheridan;

A $75,000 permit to construct a 1,500-square-foot storage for M28 Ministries at 2001 SW D;

A $62,602 permit for a fence for a construction yard at K&D Construction, 119 NE 20th;

A $55,000 permit to remodel space at 308 NW 2nd for a real estate office;

A $55,000 permit to install a new kitchen hood vent and $$22,000 for heating and air conditioning work at Yummy Yummy Korean Grocery, 2402 W. Gore, formerly an EZ GO store;

A $50,000 permit for fire alarm in Douglass Learning Center, 102 E. Gore;

A $41,700 permit to remodel space at 1760 NW 82nd for generic retail space;

A $39,227 permit for a fire sprinkler system a new ambulatory surgery center at 5374 Cache Road;

A $25,000 permit for a parking lot at C. Carter Crane Homeless Shelter, 1203 SW Texas;

A $20,000 permit for sidewalks at Lawton High School, 601 Fort Sill Blvd.; and

A $12,000 to remodel rental space in Cache Road Square, 3801 Cache Road.