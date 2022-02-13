Constitution permits take a rest in January By Stephen Robertson Correspondent Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawton construction starts cooled in January as both commercial and residential permits took a breather.The city issued three permits for new single-family homes value at $965,000, month, down from 9 permits in November and December.Commercial permits totaled $1.35 million spread across a large number of smaller projects.The largest permit, valued at $185,000, was to demolish the fuel canopy at the EZ GO at 3003 E. Gore and build a new structure.Other large permits included:A $179,320 permit to install sprinkler in a new warehouse under construction at 1310 SW Rex Madeira Road south of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport;A $165,000 permit to remodel space at 1205 N. Sheridan for Aaron’s furniture and appliance rental;A $150,000 permit to Knowles Commercial Construction to build a 3,000-square-foot metal building at 112 SE H;A $95,000 permit for a training room and offices at Silver-Line Plastics, 8801 SW Neal Blvd.;An $83,883 permit for a fire sprinkler system in the Sam’s Club, 802 N. Sheridan;A $75,000 permit to construct a 1,500-square-foot storage for M28 Ministries at 2001 SW D;A $62,602 permit for a fence for a construction yard at K&D Construction, 119 NE 20th;A $55,000 permit to remodel space at 308 NW 2nd for a real estate office;A $55,000 permit to install a new kitchen hood vent and $$22,000 for heating and air conditioning work at Yummy Yummy Korean Grocery, 2402 W. Gore, formerly an EZ GO store;A $50,000 permit for fire alarm in Douglass Learning Center, 102 E. Gore;A $41,700 permit to remodel space at 1760 NW 82nd for generic retail space;A $39,227 permit for a fire sprinkler system a new ambulatory surgery center at 5374 Cache Road;A $25,000 permit for a parking lot at C. Carter Crane Homeless Shelter, 1203 SW Texas;A $20,000 permit for sidewalks at Lawton High School, 601 Fort Sill Blvd.; andA $12,000 to remodel rental space in Cache Road Square, 3801 Cache Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Permit Building Industry Structure E. Gore Fire Sprinkler System N. Sheridan Rental Ez Go Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists