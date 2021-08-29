Young Professionals of Lawton will sponsor a virtual forum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for Lawton mayoral and City Council Ward 2 candidates.
The event is free to participate in and viewers will have an opportunity to ask questions to candidates during the session.
The forum will be moderated by Justin Walton, communications professor at Cameron University. The registration link may be found at https//buff.ly/3k0GnXM through the group’s Facebook page: Young Professionals of Lawton. Information also is available via the group’s website: yplawton.org.
Candidates invited to participate are:
Mayoral: Mayor Stan Booker, Palmer Moore Jr. and Sherene Williams.
Ward 2: Shelli Fox, Justin Hackeny, Kelly Harris, Mark Malone and Richard Strickland.