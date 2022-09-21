The Young Professionals of Lawton will present the Day and Night Golf Scramble at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course on Friday.
Golfers may purchase the full day, or opt for either the day or night only. Tickets start at $40 and golfers are encouraged to register in advance for teams.
This annual event, hosted by the Young Professionals of Lawton, provides an opportunity for business leaders, residents and young professionals in the area to enjoy an activity that fosters a sense of community and teamwork– all while helping to support the organization.
“Our annual golf tournament is always a blast,” said Frank Myers, chairman of the Young Professionals of Lawton. “You can play up to 27 holes of golf and 9 of them are at night. If you have never played night golf, you have to give it a shot, plus the money raised helps us continue providing quality programming for young professionals in our community as well as community initiatives. Don’t miss it.”
The Day Scramble is 18 holes and tee time begins at 2 p.m. The Night Scramble is 9 holes and tee time is 8:30 p.m. with lit up balls and pin holes.
Two-player teams prices are per player. Day Golf prizes will consist of cash prizes for first, second and third place teams. Day and Night golf prizes include golf swag, gift cards and more.
Register at eventbrite.com and search for Young Professionals of Lawton. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on sponsorship opportunities or the event, please email yplawton@gmail.com.