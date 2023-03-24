OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives has approved the Women’s Bill of Rights, preserving biological sex as a distinct legal category.

Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, authored House Bill 1449, which clarifies how people of both biological sexes are treated under state law by defining ‘sex’ as a person’s biological sex, whether male or female, at birth. It also forbids unfair sex discrimination but allows for recognition of the differences between sex on issues related to biology, privacy, safety or fairness.

Recommended for you