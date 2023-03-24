OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives has approved the Women’s Bill of Rights, preserving biological sex as a distinct legal category.
Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, authored House Bill 1449, which clarifies how people of both biological sexes are treated under state law by defining ‘sex’ as a person’s biological sex, whether male or female, at birth. It also forbids unfair sex discrimination but allows for recognition of the differences between sex on issues related to biology, privacy, safety or fairness.
“There are legitimate reasons to distinguish between the sexes in places like on the sports field, prisons, locker rooms, restrooms and domestic violence shelters,” Hasenbeck said. “Women must have a space to engage in sports, education and community together safely without constantly worrying about whether their safety and privacy will be protected. Misrepresenting what a woman is in legal issues jeopardizes those things. This declaration is just common-sense.”
The measure clarifies that “equal” in reference to sex will not be construed to mean same or identical and that differentiating between the sexes will not necessarily be construed as treating the sexes unequally.
The Women’s Bill of Rights passed the House 76-19 and now moves to the Senate, where its principal author is Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan.