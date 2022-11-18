Northwest Pollard house fire

Flame scarred from a Thursday night fire, the home at 2205 NW Pollard was the firetrap that left Lee Yourist, 74, hospitalized with third-degree burns and a family left with little.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

With a burst of flame Thursday night, a Lawton woman is fighting for her life and a family is left homeless.

Lawton firefighters responded shortly before 10:15 p.m. to a structure fire at 2205 NW Pollard. While en route, they learned someone was trapped inside. Within four minutes they’d arrived and begun a rescue of the one woman who’d been caught among the smoke and fire, according to a statement from the City of Lawton.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.