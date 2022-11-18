With a burst of flame Thursday night, a Lawton woman is fighting for her life and a family is left homeless.
Lawton firefighters responded shortly before 10:15 p.m. to a structure fire at 2205 NW Pollard. While en route, they learned someone was trapped inside. Within four minutes they’d arrived and begun a rescue of the one woman who’d been caught among the smoke and fire, according to a statement from the City of Lawton.
Timothy Beard, who lived at the residence, said Lea Yourist was inside when the fire began. She sustained significant third-degree burns over a large portion of her body, he said.
Firefighters began life-saving efforts and turned Yourist over to EMTs from Kirk’s EMS upon their arrival, according to the statement. She was then taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Beard said he’d just spoken to the hospital Thursday afternoon. He didn’t specify if she was still in Memorial or had been transferred to a burn center.
“I’ve been calling up there,” he said. “They said she stabilized.”
Beard said he’d only been gone from the home about 10 minutes when the fire began. His brother and friends had been in the garage when they realized the house was on fire and went to kick in the door. Neighbors began to hear screaming as well and ran across the street to try and get inside, he said.
“My brother said the flames were too damn hot to go inside,” he said.
No firefighters were injured in the rescue.
The air surrounding the police tape bordering the home and its yard still smelled of soot Friday afternoon, burned electrical wiring and home materials. It smelled like memories torched to ash.
With tears welling as he spoke of Yourist, Beard recounted how they’d rented that home for 13 years, just a little longer than their relationship. The fire was one that consumed love in his life.
Three dogs were lost Thursday night. Beard had a hard time recounting the loss.
“It took my Chihuahua I’d just found after someone tried to throw him out,” he said before pointing to a soot-stained cardboard box in the yard. “The puppies were right in there.”
Lost, too, were all the family clothes. Beard said the fire was put out within 30 minutes but consumed almost everything.
“I lost ‘em all, my OU jacket burned up,” he said. “All I have is all I had on me, what I was wearing.”
Around 75 percent of the home sustained significant damage, according to the investigators. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
Beard said the entire living room is burned and there’s damage throughout. He believes the fire started with a ceiling fan in the dining room. He’s spoken with investigators and with the landlord.
With nothing left accept family and good will, Beard said the Red Cross got him a room Thursday night to rest and clean up. A card was provided for future relief.
After collecting any groceries spared from the fire, Beard said doesn’t yet know what tomorrow will bring. He knows he’ll keep calling about Yourist. For now, he’s just trying to keep hope.