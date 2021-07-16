In the scheme of things, six years wasn’t too long to wait for the new album by Allusion. Resting on two fantastic EPs before, this music is highly anticipated.
Fittingly, the title of this five-song masterpiece is the understated, “III.”
“We’re doin’ it Zeppelin style,” said singer Seth Andrus.
The columnist was afforded the opportunity for a first listening session last Saturday night at the band’s super-secret hideout away from Brandon Cramer’s 1121 Recordings studio a few blocks away.
Joined by guitarist Tyler Farmer, bassist Peter Skulski and the band’s newest member, drummer Jason Garmon, as well as Andrus and the band’s fifth member, Cramer. Although, in a live setting, he joins Farmer on guitar duties, his instrument is the recording studio and he’s earned his title as producer and mixer.
Since 2015’s “Land of Sleep” EP, the band members have grown their musicianship and palette of sound as they’ve matured into their late-20s. The five songs that would soon be exploding from the speakers have been refined over this past six years. Some are older than that. None are older than three years.
It doesn’t mean the songs and music were just lying around. Allusion took the time collectively to refine each song to step outside of being singly a Lawton metal band to becoming “the” band from Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma.
“Strap in,” Farmer said before hitting the play button to start the journey into “III.” The brain pans were in the right head space and set to be stunned. No disappointment would follow.
From its Black Sabbath galloping swing to kick off opener “Karoshi,” Andrus’ refrain of chorus to, “Keep your nose to the grindstone,” is the heaviest punch when the tempo downshifts into the grind. Farmer’s insanely clean lead lends emotional counterbalance as the music’s journey takes you through “Symptom of the Universe” and back without sounding like another.
Farmer, who doubled as drummer for the recording process, is also expanding his talents as the producer for the band’s videos. A sneak peak of the upcoming visual take to “Karoshi” is due within a couple of weeks and is worth the anticipation.
In last week’s column, you know I raved about the already-released second track, “Dropping Out.” Hearing it in list context only seemed to open up to listen and take in all the sonic ear candy in its entirety. They understand, “the audience is listening.”
Farmer crafted the video for “Dropping Out” and it’s a good match of song and style: https://youtu.be/M1AcsyY80dQ.
These first two songs are the most old school Allusion in elements. You get the doom and high-volume groove music with Andrus’ poetic and powerful lyrics delivered by one helluva singer. He still has elements of the rage and fire of 10 years ago when starting out. But at this stage, he’s refined his vocal instrument to become a special artist. He has to be to keep up with Farmer and Skulski’s talents. Cramer’s refined his to capture this moment of ascension as Allusion evolves further.
That evolution brings us to track three, “Lucid.” Have you ever imagined a dance song that challenges you to sit down and listen? Apparently, these cats did and I’m sold.
Kicking off with an Interpol-esque bassline opening with a tumbling drumbeat, the guitar brings in some prime 1990s-era riff stylings. After Andrus intones, “Are we all asleep?” things take a turn into a cool guitar riff that blends “Jessie’s Girl” with peak-era Marilyn Manson meets My Chemical Romance aggression. It sounds wild but just trust me on this.
The bluesy swing intro into a Van Halen-realm guitar lick opens up “Hollow.” Then Andrus drops in with rock conviction meshed with soul/funk fire. The combination of tune and timing converge with enough hooks to catch all the fish in the sea.
In a nutshell, “Hollow” is the most song of the summer song since the Grease soundtrack. This sucker is a monster earworm.
In choosing the 7:13 minute “Streets of Gold” to close the album, Allusion made a statement in sound and style. While looking into Farmer’s screensaver of radar dishes tuned to the night’s spiraling sky, the opening strains lift you off into an interstellar journey. Chiming guitar chording under Andrus vocal delivery takes you into a dream zone that catches and throws you into a 5 second staccato coda returning you to the trip.
Then the crescendo erupts as the bridge and chorus carry you to declaration, “Out of my head.” The band takes its music into Mastodon’s ambitious universe. But on this journey, they are their own vessel and very much singular. It’s fitting as the song reaches its apex, symphonic chaos carries the listener into a void of digital white noise spiraling you into the void and into oblivion. And then it dissipates into silence.
“And the plane has landed,” Tyler said as he looked back in the filled room of bandmates and columnist.
Skulski turned, smiled and said, “It’s a journey.”
That’s what these core bandmates have undertaken since finding each other in 2011. They’ve set a landmark for this decade’s growth and development from heavy metal band with hooks into a refined musical outfit able to translate its vision to continue that heavy vibe while imbibing the musical spectrum for influence.
Cramer said the band has become “genre benders” and Farmer chimed in to clarify, “We’re genre fluid.”
“We write what we write,” Cramer said. “It’s more about catching the emotion.”
“Chaos is the secret,” Farmer said of their “special sauce.”
Andrus said the vocal evolution comes from he and Farmer bouncing ideas off each other for a while refining the message and presentation.
Farmer said of the combination of Allusion’s core is “it’s almost like we were pieced together.” From the musical bond, the friendship has been the glue that keeps them together.
“Just like a relationship, there are times that are hard,” he said. “Even when we’re not playing, we’re hanging out. But when we’re really working, we’re feeding off each other. Even if we weren’t making music, we’re still friends.”
That connection made joining the band a choice Garmon was happy to make.
“It’s not a band, it’s more a family,” he said.
A veteran of State of Damnation and as a fill-in drum for Arsen, Garmon said he’d been working on solo projects when the opportunity came up. Mychel Soto, who is the unofficial sixth member of the band and who mastered “III,” suggested him for the spot.
“I’ll never forget that,” Cramer said.
After first falling in love with drums because of his father’s love for Van Halen, Garmon got his first kit at 7. Making music is his passion and he said he’s found his perfect fit.
“I’m not trying to be famous, I just want my music to be heard,” he said. “It’s not about money.”
Garmon said he knows all the drum parts to the new album, although it was Farmer who recorded them. Originally a drummer, it was an easy fit for Farmer. By choosing to go for groove over blast-beats, it gives this band an edge over many.
“A lot of music is groove-oriented,” he said. “That’s what I’m shooting for, what’s most fitting for this vibe.”
It’s not about image, it’s about the music.
“I do it for the art for what it is,” Farmer said.
Cramer concurred.
“It’s more about the emotion than the sound,” he said.
The album will be available via all online platforms on Aug. 20. “Dropping Out” is already out there. And now that the Railhead Saloon is booking live music again, the band is gearing up for its return to its stage to debut these tracks and reintroduce themselves to the hometown crowd.
“III” is an audacious and spectacular way of saying “Hello!”
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
