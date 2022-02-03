Winter Storm Landon arrived in Lawton about 1 p.m. Wednesday with a cold rain/sleet mix.
Once cars had a slight coating of ice, the snow started. The snow/sleet mixture continued into the early evening. Forecasters predicted the snow will continue all through today, making driving conditions treacherous.
The wintry mixed prompted several closures or changes to schedules.
Lawton Landfill:
The Lawton Landfill will operate normal hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., today.
The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Division will perform its normal collection schedule today with possible start time delays depending on road conditions.
For questions, contact the Solid Waste Division at 580-581-3428.
Comanche County Courthouse:
The Comanche County Courthouse will be closed today. A decision will be made today about reopening on Friday, said Dist. 1 Commissioner Johnny Owens.
Road conditions:
City sanding crews hit the streets about 1 p.m. Wednesday to dump their loads of salt/sand on city arterials. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the road conditions in Comanche County were upgraded to Severe by early Wednesday afternoon. Residents are advised to stay home if possible or drive with extreme caution.
Southwestern Medical Center:
Due to the inclement weather, Southwestern Medical Center has made some changes in normal operating hours of the following outpatient services:
• Hospital Patient Registration: Hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
• Imaging Center, 5116 W. Gore, will be closed today.
• Center for Sports & Rehabilitation, 5606 W. Lee, will be closed today. The center will open at 10 a.m. Feb. 4.
The Emergency Department will remain open.
Visit SWMConline.com or Southwestern Medical Center’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
LATS:
LATS closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. LATS will attempt to resume para transit, Fort Sill shuttle, and counterclockwise fixed route bus services at noon Thursday. However, a final determination, if LATS will have service at all, will be made by 11 a.m. today.
Please follow us on our Facebook page, our ETA Spot bus tracking app, and our website for any details.
City of Lawton:
All City of Lawton managed facilities have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. today.
Lawton Municipal Court will reschedule all court dates set for today and Friday.
Court dates scheduled for today will be rescheduled for Thursday, March 3. Court dates scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled for Friday, March 4.
For questions, contact Municipal Court at 580-581-3265.
Fort Sill:
Only key and essential personnel are required to report to work today due to inclement weather. For more information, please go to the Fort Sill Facebook page.
Schools:
Lawton Public Schools will hold remote learning today. A decision will be made later about Friday.
Cache Public Schools is closed today. Friday will be a remote learning day.
Cameron University’s Lawton and Duncan campuses will be closed today. Instruction in all formats will be canceled.
Polar Plunge:
Wednesday’s Plunge Week activities in Medicine Park were canceled Wednesday. A determination about today’s events will be made later. Organizers said that Saturday’s Polar Bear Plunge at 2 p.m. is still on.
CENTRAL PLAZA:
Central Plaza will be closed today.
Vaccination clinic:
The Comanche Nation Casino has rescheduled its vaccine clinic. The clinic, which was scheduled for today, has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 10 in the administration building in the casino parking lot.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be given, along with flu shots. The clinic is for all team members and guests who are 12 and over. A parent or guardian must be present with those aged 12 to 18. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and bring their vaccination card.