Wine-n on the Chisholm Trail

The 17th annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival will return to Main Street Duncan on Friday and Saturday. Opening night will once again bring dinner under the stars and Saturday will return the Main Street Monkey Madness game in its second year.

 Duncan Banner file art

DUNCAN — Wine will take the center stage in Duncan this weekend so grab a glass and get ready to sip.

