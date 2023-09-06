The 17th annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival will return to Main Street Duncan on Friday and Saturday. Opening night will once again bring dinner under the stars and Saturday will return the Main Street Monkey Madness game in its second year.
DUNCAN — Wine will take the center stage in Duncan this weekend so grab a glass and get ready to sip.
The 17th annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival will return to Main Street Duncan on Friday and Saturday. Opening night will once again bring dinner under the stars and Saturday will return the Main Street Monkey Madness game in its second year.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, attendees will have the chance to sample wine from local Oklahoma wineries, including Native Spirits, Entwined Vines, Cotton Blossom — which has its home in Marlow — and Canadian River Winery.
The annual dinner under the stars will begin at 6:30 p.m. as an Italian-style meal is served up for guests. However, there are a limited number of dinner tickets available, so if you want dinner, be sure to purchase your tickets, which cost $40, on eventbrite.com or from the Main Street Duncan website well in advance.
Live music this year will sound off from Jared Smith.
Outside of dinner, general admission to the event both days costs $10, which includes a wine tasting. An additional $5 will get event goers a commemorative wine glass while supplies last. Only one admission is required to the two-day festival, so be sure to save your wristbands.
On Saturday, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aside from the wine tasting, event attendees will have the chance to participate in Main Street Monkey Madness, which is an interactive game involving downtown businesses.
To participate, attendees will visit stores throughout the Main Street district in search for a hidden monkey in each store taking part. A prize will then be awarded to the first 50 people to find all of the monkeys.
Only those 21 and older will be able to enter the area where wine tasting occurs.