Some trail heads to Charons Garden Wilderness may be moved under a plan to restore some areas of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to natural conditions.
And that’s not all that could change.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is requesting input from the public on a new Environmental Assessment. That assessment proposes to co-locate and consolidate multiple facilities to improve efficiency, modernize transportation infrastructure and demolish unnecessary infrastructure at the refuge.
The plan would demolish infrastructure around the current administrative compound, the abandoned Treasure Lake Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center site and Charons Garden Wilderness Access points and restore those areas to natural conditions. A new administrative headquarters, which would consolidate services, would be constructed near the current Visitor’s Center.
“We aren’t removing the ability for people to visit the wilderness area,” said Amber Zimmerman, the deputy refuge manager. “We are restoring it to wilderness with a capital W, where wilderness is an actual designation of an area you can go to get away from human development.”
The Treasure Lake Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center was originally marked for closure in October 2014 after having been identified as the lowest performing center over a five-year period. That site would be demolished and returned to a natural habitat under the draft. The Treasure Lake trail head would be moved from its current location back to Indiahoma Road, according to Zimmerman.
“It would add a little bit of distance, but people are going out there to hike anyway,” Zimmerman said.
The trail head on the opposite end of Charon’s Gardens, located in the Sunset Recreation Area, also would be moved back to the road and the current infrastructure converted back to natural habitat.
“These areas that have been developed, we want to return those back to as close a natural state as possible,” Zimmerman said.
The headquarters would be relocated to the area around the Visitor’s Center. The current buildings that staffers office out of are beyond their expected lifespan and have not been connected to potable water for many years, according to Zimmerman.
“Certainly, we wouldn’t be removing anything on the National Register of Historic Places,” Zimmerman said.
This project is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act, which is working to address the historically underfunded, multi-billion-dollar deferred maintenance backlog in the country’s national parks, American Indian schools and public lands, including national wildlife refuges, according to a press release.
Members of the public can view the proposal online at fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains. The proposal also may be obtained by electronic request to wmr_publiccomment@fws.gov.
Comments should be mailed to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, 32 Refuge Headquarters, Indiahoma, OK 73552, or sent via email to wmr_publiccomment@fws.gov.
In order to be considered, all comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. Nov. . All comments on the proposal are considered public records. Anonymous, oral, and social media comments will not be considered.
“We are public property,” Zimmerman said. “ We serve the American people so this is their opportunity to comment on our plans.”