Castilleja, commonly known as Indian Paintbrush or Prairie-Fire, can be found all along the roadways in the refuge. Participants in the Wildflower Walks on May 13 and 20 may get to see flowers such as these.
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and the Friends of the Wichitas will host interpretive "Wildflower Walks" on May 13 and 20.
Wildflower Walks will depart from the Visitor Center, located at the intersection of Oklahoma 49 and Oklahoma 115, at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required and are taken on a first-come, first-served basis.
The saying is indeed true — recent April showers have brought May flowers at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Join us for a Wildflower Walk where you can learn about the importance of the wildflowers and see them in their natural glory.
Reservations must be made in advance by calling (580) 429-2197 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday. Reservations can be made for up to six individuals per group and children must be at least at least 8 years of age to participate.
Once you have made your reservation, plan to arrive at the Visitor Center by noon to make sure that you will be on the bus. Reservations will be retained until 10 minutes before each scheduled program’s start time. After that time, standbys will be accepted. If the bus seating is filled after accepting standbys, late arrivals with reservations will not be able to participate in the program.
Please note that restrooms are available at the Visitor Center before the tour begins, but no restrooms are available during the tours.
Wheelchair access to the bus is available and should be requested at the time of reservation. Refuge tours may be cancelled or modified in the event of adverse weather. Cancelled tours will not be rescheduled. For additional information, visit: www.fws.gov/refuge/Wichita_Mountains/.