Wildflowers in the refuge

Castilleja, commonly known as Indian Paintbrush or Prairie-Fire, can be found all along the roadways in the refuge. Participants in the Wildflower Walks on May 13 and 20 may get to see flowers such as these.

 File photo

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and the Friends of the Wichitas will host interpretive "Wildflower Walks" on  May 13 and 20.

Wildflower Walks will depart from the Visitor Center, located at the intersection of Oklahoma 49 and Oklahoma 115, at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required and are taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tags

Recommended for you