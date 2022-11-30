RANDLETT – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into the disappearance of a 69-year-old man.
Grady “Bruce” Benson was last seen at his home on Cotton County East 1970 Road in Randlett by a family member around 8 p.m. Nov. 9, according to a release from the OSBI. A silver alert was issued by Cotton County Emergency Management and multiple search efforts have failed to yield any information regarding Benson’s location.
Benson’s wife of 49 years, Maxine, spoke with The Constitution Wednesday afternoon. When asked how she’s been holding up over these three weeks without her partner, she offered a two-word response: “I’m not.” She doesn’t understand where he is or what could have happened.
“He never had an enemy in the world, not nothing,” she said. “This is what’s just, you know, blows our minds. We don’t know.”
Grady Benson is described as a white male, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, with gray hair and blue eyes. His wife said they’d eaten at Bill’s Catfish in Waurika earlier the night of Nov. 9. He returned to their homestead, but she doesn’t believe he made it indoors.
“He did not come in this house,” she said. “I do not believe he ever came into this house.”
Grady Benson’s keys and wallet were found inside his unlocked pickup at the home; his red jacket was folded in its back seat, his wife said. He was wearing his “old work boots with the steel sticking out of the toe,” she said. All he had with him, she believes, was his pocketknife, some chapstick and her second fob for her vehicle keys.
Maxine Benson doesn’t know what her husband’s fate could be. He’s lived his whole in that area of Cotton County, she said. With no health problems — “He doesn’t take anything” — she said, it doesn’t mean a health issue may not have sent him on foot seeking help.
“He’s lived in this area all of his life within a mile,” she said.
In a post to the OSBI’s Facebook page, photos of Benson were shown. Family friend Neil West offered more information, including that the pictured white with green striped polo shirt is what he was last seen wearing. He’d taken the photo.
“The glasses he has on in the picture in front of the red door are transition lenses, and we believe he should have been wearing them when last seen,” he said.
Maxine Benson said responders from the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, Stephens County Rescue Team, area fire departments and the OSBI with their dogs have been searching for Grady Benson.
Now, she’s hoping the prospect of a $25,000 reward could help incentivize somebody coming forward with information that brings her husband back home. Already, there have been fake tips.
“I’ve already had one scammer,” she said.
Maxine Benson is asking the public to keep an eye open and, if they know something, say something. Mainly she wants people to be aware and is praying it leads to her husband’s return home.
“He could be God knows where and not know where he’s at,” she said. “I’m just trying to get it out there to as many people that can see it and it be on their minds and be on the lookout.”
Anyone who has any information on Benson’s disappearance is asked to contact the OSBI at 1 800-522-8017, or email: tips@osbi.ok.gov, or call the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department.