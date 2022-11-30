RANDLETT – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into the disappearance of a 69-year-old man.

Grady “Bruce” Benson was last seen at his home on Cotton County East 1970 Road in Randlett by a family member around 8 p.m. Nov. 9, according to a release from the OSBI. A silver alert was issued by Cotton County Emergency Management and multiple search efforts have failed to yield any information regarding Benson’s location.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.