Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct prescribed burns as weather allows today in several small units located between Quanah Parker Lake and Boulder Road.
For the safety of the public and refuge staff, traffic control, including single lane closures and short-term road closures, will be employed until the project is completed potentially causing delays for refuge visitors and local residents. The refuge will make every attempt to keep closures at a minimum, according to a press release.
Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance during the burn. After completion, residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days. Oklahoma 49 and access to the Boulder area may be impacted by smoke for short periods. The burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations and visitors must not enter areas with fires underway, according to a press release.
Prescribed burns are implemented under a strict set of guidelines and weather parameters to provide for public and firefighter safety and to limit potential smoke impacts to residents and visitors in the area. Burns will take place when wind conditions will avoid sending smoke into populated or smoke sensitive areas. If predicted and actual weather conditions do not meet the prescribed plan parameters, the burns will be rescheduled.
Prescribed burning is a habitat management tool commonly used on federal, state, and private lands in Oklahoma and across the country. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service uses prescribed burning to restore and revitalize refuge ecosystems, reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfires, and to control invasive plants like Old World Bluestem. Prescribed burning helps the refuge preserve and maintain natural environmental processes that support a variety of plant communities and promote forage utilization by wildlife, including bison, elk, and deer.
If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the official Refuge Facebook page or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.