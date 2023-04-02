Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct aerial feral swine control

In order to assure public safety, portions of the refuge public use areas will be temporarily closed during this time while control activities are underway. Closed areas will include areas around Mount Scott on Monday and areas west of the Visitor’s Center to Refuge Headquarters on Tuesday.
Refuge staff intends to have these areas re-opened to the public by noon after control operations have ceased. Control activities will continue in other areas of the refuge, which will not require any public use closures, according to a press release.
Feral swine are exotic and a nuisance species that compete with Oklahoma’s native wildlife for food causing significant disturbance to native habitat.
Based on sightings, habitat disturbance, and current control efforts, feral swine remain a substantial concern on Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Detrimental effects are visible in every habitat type and pose a serious threat to native wildlife throughout the refuge. Refuge staff routinely take action to help control the hog population through removal of individual animals, according to a press release.
In 2015, the refuge initiated another, more effective, method by adding aerial control. This method proved highly effective throughout the refuge expending much less time and effort. It also allowed for control operations in less accessible areas of the refuge. Aerial shooting operations are conducted by one helicopter using specially trained U.S. Department of Agriculture personnel following policy and procedures established to ensure safe, humane, and environmentally sound practices, according to a press release.
Although the refuge does not anticipate any changes to the above-mentioned closures, the public is reminded to follow all area restrictions and closure signage. If you see feral hogs on the refuge, give them plenty of space and report the sighting at the Visitor Center or via email at wmr_visitorservices@fws.gov.