Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct aerial feral swine control

Feral swine are exotic and a nuisance species that compete with Oklahoma’s native wildlife for food causing significant disturbance to native habitat.

 Courtesy photo

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct aerial feral swine control on refuge lands Monday and Tuesday.

In order to assure public safety, portions of the refuge public use areas will be temporarily closed during this time while control activities are underway. Closed areas will include areas around Mount Scott on Monday and areas west of the Visitor’s Center to Refuge Headquarters on Tuesday.

