Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct a prescribed burn as weather allows on Saturday.
Recent weather conditions have presented an opportunity for wildland fire staff to conduct much needed burns in the area surrounding Crater Lake, according to a press release.
The prescribed burn will extend along the east side of Oklahoma 115 from Cache Gate to the Oklahoma 49 intersection near the Visitor’s Center and east along the south side of Oklahoma 49 to a cattle guard. The impacted roadways will be posted with signage to alert visitors.
During the prescribed burn, sections of highways 115 and 49 will experience short-term lane closures for the safety of the public and refuge staff, potentially causing delays for refuge visitors and local residents. The refuge will make every attempt to keep closures at a minimum and to areas that are directly impacted by the prescribed burn, according to a press release.
Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance during the burn. After completion, residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days. The burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations and visitors must not enter areas with fires underway, according to a press release.
Prescribed burns are implemented under a strict set of guidelines and weather parameters to provide for public and firefighter safety and to limit potential smoke impacts to residents and visitors in the area. Burns will take place when wind conditions will avoid sending smoke into populated or smoke sensitive areas. If predicted and actual weather conditions do not meet the prescribed plan parameters, the burns will be rescheduled.
Prescribed burning is a habitat management tool commonly used on federal, state, and private lands in Oklahoma and across the country. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service uses prescribed burning to restore and revitalize refuge ecosystems, reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfires, and to control invasive plants like Old World Bluestem. Implementation of this plan helps the refuge preserve and maintain natural environmental processes that support a variety of plant communities and promote forage utilization by bison, elk, and deer.
If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the Refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, on the refuge's official Facebook page, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.