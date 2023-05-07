Why me? That was the question longtime Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame member Dick Hefton offered during his toast to the Class of 2023 Thursday at the induction ceremonies at Central Oklahoma’s Nigh Center.
The 1987 inductee said, “each of you are here for a reason; you’ve gone above and beyond your job description to serve your audience.”
Since yours truly started this job in February 1972, I’ve had one goal, to provide the best sports section we could produce. That idea was not mine, it came from Herb Jacobs who gave me my chance and set those lofty standards.
He made sure our stats were accurate, our baseball boxes would balance and he’d edit our copy and help us learn.
My relationship with Lindel Hutson, former Associated Press OKC Bureau Director, and our joint goal to get the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association up to date with a website and better release of pairings and other information was also related to me as a positive factor but the final boost in my nomination probably came from Constitution Publisher David Stringer.
Stringer was kind enough to nominate me and he sent along a letter of recommendation that until Thursday I had no idea what it said. While I don’t need to know what all was included, I know that each day he comes to work trying to keep The Lawton Constitution a viable part of Lawton and the surrounding counties and I appreciate what he did for me and what he does for our readers.
The great thing about this event is it brings people together, many whom I haven’t seen in years.
I will admit, there were some nerves Thursday morning and it didn’t help driving through torrential rainfall.
But when we started to park the car, there was this blue SUV and some guy waving at me like I was crazy since I almost backed into him getting our big tank parked.
All of a sudden this guy comes running up and gives me a big bear hug. It was none other than former sports staffer Kevin Canfield, one of the nicest guys I’ve ever known. After all the hugs I asked him who he was there to see and he said his wife.
It seems that for the past 20 years Canfield and Tulsa World award-winning education and investigative reporter Andrea Eger had been an item and have been married for nine years. Eger, whose parents live in rural Altus, attended the University of Oklahoma and worked part-time at the Norman Transcript, where she first met Stringer.
Former Constitution reporter and Tulsa World courthouse reporter Bill Braun also was inducted after a brilliant 33-year career at the World. He was so respected that a group of current and former judges from Tulsa County came to see him inducted.
One of the other inductees was great friend Chris Lincoln, network play-by-play announcer, one of the developers of the first Skycam, and horse racing announcer. As I expected, he pulled out his Derby odds chart and we looked it over sharing stories of our picks. He was unaware that Confidence Game is owned by a partnership that includes a Lawtonian Brad Fees.
That is a brief rundown of the happenings Thursday but my hope is that some of the things I’ve accomplished during my life are signs that while an honor such as the Hall of Fame is very special, there are more important things in life.
My table included wife Brigitte, son Russell, daughter-in-law Tanya, grandson Jordy, sister Martha White and husband Jack, and the three children of my late sister Nancy Tate: Anne Denton, Mary Kaye Rooney and Maury Tate. Nancy was 10 years older than me and helped care for me when I was growing up fighting polio and beyond.
Anne pointed out something in a Facebook post about my childhood and how my parents — Maurice “M.W.” and Mary Ellen Goodman — treated me after being my fight with polio at the age of 2 in the fall of 1953.
After spending 85 days in the polio ward on the fourth floor of the new Comanche County Memorial Hospital, my treatment included braces on both legs and crutches.
The story was related to me years later by a family friend. Our family was walking down a sidewalk in Apache, which was brick, and I took a tumble. Our family friend went to pick me up but dad held his hand out in a stop gesture and told the neighbor, “we want to teach him to get up on his own.”
That was the way I grew up, thinking positive and when I started seeing the pre-eminent orthopedic surgeon in the land at the time, Dr. Don O’Donoghue, at the age of 6, I thought he was going to fix my legs and I would be able to run and jump and do all the things my friends could do. Of course, as I grew older I knew my life would be different but my goal was to still be as active as possible.
I never really thought of myself as handicapped and if there was something I wanted to do, I’d figure out how to do it.
Dad had bought this colt out of the great racing sir Arrive that I loved and he was gentle enough that he’d stand by the fence while I climbed up and then threw my leg over to ride him as we checked cattle or rounded-up the herd for vaccinations.
As I got older and started to drive farm equipment, we bought a new combine and my dad told me to jump in it and drive it back to the farm. That first step was almost impossible for me to reach, so I started thinking about a solution.
I found some old used concaves (yes only farmers will know what I’m talking about) and started heating them up and putting perfect bends on them, even twisting them to perfection where the step at the bottom was perfectly level. I had also designed it to ride up and not break if the combine started to get stuck in the mud.
Most of my ideas to adjust to my abilities were great, except for one. Tying myself to Lucky the pony proved pretty bad when he decided to turn around a half-mile from the barn and run back to the oat bin. All I could see were the overhead doors on the old barn shut and the lower ones open. Needless to say that left a mark, several of them.
When I started at The Constitution I had to face challenges at ball games. Many stadiums didn’t have rails up the aisles at the time, so I’d arrive early and find a way to use the end of the bleachers and get to the press box before the crowds arrived.
There was never any thought in my mind to claim full disability and stop working. I love my job, I love the people I work with and I love the athletes, coaches, friends, fans and readers I see whenever I’m at some stadium or gym.
During our final toast in the famed Will Rogers Room on Thursday, the thing most people visited with me about were my video comments during the ceremony about raising a child while working a job that has late, or rotating working schedules or even a military job or deployment that takes you away.
Brigitte made sure that son Russell got where he needed to go when he was growing up and she asked me to vow and come home to eat at 6 p.m. with them whenever possible. That, as I learned, is not an uncommon problem.
In between talking Derby and politics with Lincoln, his wife told me a story that really made me think.
“I came home one night and turned on the TV and noticed all these smudges on the screen and I asked my wife what that was and she said, that’s from your son kissing you goodnight when you are on the late broadcast,” he said. “Talk about a knife through the heart.”
And then there are other things that I’ve tried to do over the years and that’s to learn as much about people as possible and don’t be afraid to visit with others.
I can remember going to Dr. O’Donohue’s office for a 10 a.m. appointment and not getting out until 5 p.m. or so. By that time mother would know the story of the life of everyone she sat next to during the day.
My family gives me a hard time for doing the same but you never know what you might learn and you never know when it might happen.
Friday morning at 4:11 a.m. I learned something about being humble and it came from a Constitution daily headlines post that we send out each night. While my dog was having a visit outdoors I was checking the headlines and noticed a picture of a young soldier.
I didn’t even have to scroll down to the name to recognize the picture. It was one of my wife’s tax clients, Maj. (Ret) Sam Gerace.
The first time I met Sam, my wife Brigitte was fighting a migraine and I was going to meet him at the door and take his tax info. Nearly 45 minutes later we stopped visiting and he said his goodbyes.
We just sat there and talked about so many topics and it was just a fun-filled session. He had married his dear Barbel in Germany and they wound up retiring here in Lawton.
That first afternoon we got around to talking sports since he had read my columns and kept up with the local happenings. I asked him if he played sports and he said, “I played a little football up there.”
As I read his obit early Friday morning, I got toward the end and it says “he was inducted into the Batavia High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.” In all our visits over the past several years he never bragged or boasted about his athletic accomplishments.
I want to try and be as humble as Sam because while the Hall of Fame plaque has my name and picture on it, I am well aware there was a huge team that deserves credit as well and I want all of our former staffers, current co-workers, coaches, athletes and especially the two men most important in me ending up on that stage, Bill Shoemate, who lured me to Lawton, and Herb Jacobs who gave me my chance, to know this honors them until I can help get them the same state-wide recognition they so greatly deserve.