Joey Goodman award

Constitution sports writer and long-time sports editor Joey Goodman is presented his Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame plaque Thursday by former Constitution staffer Joe Hight, director of the Hall of Fame.

 David Stringer/staff

Why me? That was the question longtime Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame member Dick Hefton offered during his toast to the Class of 2023 Thursday at the induction ceremonies at Central Oklahoma’s Nigh Center.

The 1987 inductee said, “each of you are here for a reason; you’ve gone above and beyond your job description to serve your audience.”