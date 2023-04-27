breaking Whittier Elementary off lockdown By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Whittier Elementary School was in lockout for around one hour Thursday afternoon.Lynn Cordes, Lawton Public Schools executive director of communications, said while Lawton police are in the area, the school would remain locked down shortly before 3:30 p.m.“Law enforcement is in the area looking for someone,” she said. “(This has) nothing to do with us.”No one was allowed in or out of the school until the all-clear was received, according to Cordes.The school was released from lockdown around 4:30 p.m. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety School Systems Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists