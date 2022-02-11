White Church Indian Mission reopening service Payton Payton Feb 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The White Church Indian Mission will hold its reopening service at 11 a.m. Sunday.The church has been closed for two years, and was formerly known as Kiowa Indian Mission Church. The service will be led by new pastor, Domingo Herrera, who has been a pastor in Oklahoma for 52 years.Service will be held at 33059 County Street 2485, in Carnegie. Anyone interested is welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pastor Indian Mission Service White Church Christianity Architecture Reopening Church Kiowa Indian Mission Church Payton Follow Payton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists