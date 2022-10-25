breaking West Gore median identified as LATS transfer site Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A site on the West Gore median has been suggested as a new site for the LATS transfer center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The West Gore median between Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest 6th Street has been suggested as the new site for the LATS transfer center.The Lawton City Council, in its capacity at the City Transit Authority, heard the presentation at the City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.A public hearing will be held on Dec. 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists