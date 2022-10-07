Chisholm Trail Arts Council: featured artists Arlyn Brantley, Julie Kendall and Lori Snowden, through November. Opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan.
Lonestar, 7:30 p.m. Friday, doors open at 6:30 p.m., Apache Casino and Hotel, 2315 E. Gore.
State of the Arts and Humanities, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Presentation to mark Arts and Humanities Month. Live music, poetry.
Frontier Army Days, at Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum, 7 a.m. Saturday on Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill. Includes base ball game at 1 p.m. between soldiers and Native Americans. Free admission, must have DoD pass.
Commemorative Air Force Air Power History Tour, Friday through Sunday, Halliburton Municipal Air Park, 2700 South 13 Street, Duncan. National Air Tour of Historic World War II aircraft. www.AirPowerTour.org.
49th Annual Oktoberfest, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Comanche county Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Imported beer, German food, music, games. $3 cover charge for adults, children 3 and under admitted free.
Fire & Chrome Car Show, fundraiser for the Hulen Volunteer Fire Department, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Hulen Volunteer Fire Department Station, 13702 SE Baseline Road, Walters.
Walk Against Fentanyl, 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Lawton, beginning at Kohl’s.
Festival of the Wichitas, noon to dark Saturday, Sonrise Adult and Teen Challenge, 19792 Cache Road. Games, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, craft fair, food, live music. Fireworks at dark.
Powwow in the Park, honoring veterans and remembering our children lost, beginning 2 p.m. Saturday, 230 E. Lake Drive in Medicine Park. Gourd dance at 2 p.m., with supper break at 5 p.m. and gourd dancing resuming at 6:30 p.m. Grand entry at 7:30 p.m. 647-6740.
Haunted Hill House, 7-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October beginning Oct. 8, 412 W. Main Street, Temple. $7 per ticket. Fundraiser for Temple Junior Class.
Medicine Park Flute Festival and Art Walk, Saturday and Sunday, downtown Medicine Park. Flute performances begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hitchin Post Park; more than 30 artists participating. Vendors set up by 3 p.m. Friday; all day Saturday and Sunday.