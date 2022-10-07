Chisholm Trail Arts Council: featured artists Arlyn Brantley, Julie Kendall and Lori Snowden, through November. Opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan.

Lonestar, 7:30 p.m. Friday, doors open at 6:30 p.m., Apache Casino and Hotel, 2315 E. Gore.