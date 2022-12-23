When you live on the streets or your power goes out, you’re left exposed.
Many can survive those types of hardships and push through to another day.
But when the temperatures drop into the single digits and wind child sends it into the negative teens temperature wise, staying warm is a matter of life and death.
That’s why Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management has partnered with the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, First Baptist Church and a team of volunteers opened up two downtown Lawton warming centers Thursday morning.
The Salvation Army gym, 1306 SW E, and First Baptist Church gym, 501 SW B remain available as central warming centers all day and night today, according to Amy Hawkins, emergency management information officer.
By mid-afternoon Thursday, there were six or seven people who were taking refuge in the warmth of the church gym. One of the volunteers was a Sterling volunteer firefighter. He didn’t want to give his name, only his mission.
“It’s not about me,” he said.
The warming center is staffed with volunteers from Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management and City of Lawton security guards.
Inside the warm gym foyer, volunteers stacked cases of water and folded clothes and blankets donated for the cause. Inside the gym, blankets covered a few people who had come in from the cold. They had tucked inside their blankets to create impromptu tents where they could rest in peace.
The warming centers have cots, blankets, and pillows provided by the Salvation Army available, as well as water and snacks provided by the American Red Cross.
At First Baptist, Triangle Security Services Officer Robert Porter picked up a styrofoam meal plate after one of those seeking refuge from the elements had eaten. He said there had been people who had come in, eaten and warmed up before taking off again. He had hopes they would return.
“You can’t force people to stay here,” he said. “I hope they come back tonight.”
Porter noted many of those coming in to warm up were used to living outside. With temperatures to continue to feel below 0 degrees and wicked winds combining to make hypothermia and frostbite a certainty if left unsheltered, he said it’s the volunteer’s mission to help.
“We do the best we can, people helping people,” he said. “That’s all we do.”
A semi-coherent woman sitting under a heavy blanket appeared dazed. She’d spent the night before sleeping outside wearing flip-flops with no socks, said the Sterling firefighter volunteer. Seeing the sun shine through the window, she knew it was a false promise.
“I was hoping it was going to warm up today,” she said.
Hawkins said the Salvation Army “has been wonderful” at getting people into their shelter and it was “pretty steady” at First Baptist. She wanted people to remember these are both warming centers and not shelters.
“We don’t have shower facilities and all of the things that come associated with a shelter,” she said. “It’s simply a place to get water, snacks, and away from the elements.”
As needed, Hawkins said, contingency warming centers are available to open throughout Comanche County, however by Thursday afternoon they hadn’t been utilized: Letitia Baptist Church, 2606 S. Oklahoma 65, in Lawton; New Life Assembly Church, 501 W. B Avenue, Cache; First Baptist Church, 412 E. Main, Geronimo; and Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin.
By 5 p.m., emergency management said Salvation Army had an occupancy of 22 with 30 expected overnight into Friday.
Twelve people had come through the First Baptist warming center with about six expected to stay overnight, according to emergency management.
The two Lawton warming stations would remain open through the night and emergency management will continue to support the Salvation Army as the primary shelter, Hawkins said.
“Emergency Management will evaluate the status of the weather and Salvation Army shelter capacities to determine if the warming center should remain open into Friday night,” she said.
