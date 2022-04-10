Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at BINGO Country, 1826 SW 52nd.

All members, VVA members and widows of VVA members are invited. The chapter will take nominations for all of the chapter positions. The election will be June 18.

For more information, call 580-699-5096 or Stonie, 580-713-1373.