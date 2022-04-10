VVA Chapter 751 to meet Apr 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at BINGO Country, 1826 SW 52nd.All members, VVA members and widows of VVA members are invited. The chapter will take nominations for all of the chapter positions. The election will be June 18.For more information, call 580-699-5096 or Stonie, 580-713-1373. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vva Chapter Chapter Politics America Country Nomination Sw Widow Recommended for you Online Poll The U.S. House recently voted to decriminalize the use of marijuana. Do you support decriminalization of marijuana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists