Bobby Claborn has been a volunteer firefighter for 30 years, and a wildland firefighter for 10. He has fought fires with all-female hot shot crews and believes that, young or old, man or woman, volunteer or paid, when you join the fire department, you join a brotherhood.
“Man or woman, when you join into the brotherhood of firefighters, you’re part of our family,” Claborn said.
After the death of Edgewater Park volunteer firefighter April Partridge on Sunday, Claborn who is the chief of Apache’s Volunteer Fire Department, got together with his crew and a few of the area fire departments, including Cement and Cyril, to raise money for Partridge’s family.
“At first we were just going to take donations. But we eventually agreed on a breakfast,” Claborn said.
The fundraiser breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Boone Apache High School, 104 US-62, Apache.
Volunteers will take donations at the door; there is no cost per plate, Claborn said.
“We’ve had a lot of donations so far for food, and we have two food trucks coming out to donated their time which has helped a lot. A lot of our guys have donated meat,” Claborn said. “We just hope everyone comes out to donate to this worthy cause.”
Funeral for Partridge will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.