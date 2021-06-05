Visitation at state prisons will resume Sunday, according to a press release from the Department of Corrections.
Prisons statewide were locked down Friday after an inmate-on-inmate assault occurred Friday afternoon at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre. The situation was assessed as an isolated incident involving an inmate appearing to randomly assault other inmates, all of which received lacerations and some received stab wounds. No staff were injured.
North Fork correctional officers responded and were able to stop the attacks and restrain the assaulting inmate. The six inmates attacked were transported offsite for medical care, according to the press release.
Two inmates were taken by ambulance and four were life-flighted to local hospitals. All inmates are expected to recover.
All other state facilities returned to normal operations Saturday morning.
NFCC visitation remains canceled and the facility on lock down until further notice.